Toggle navigation
98.1 KDD - Akron's Best Music
98.1 KDD - Akron's Best Music
Keith, Tony & Meg
On-Air
Keith Tony & Meg
Tessa Hall
Matt Ryan
Alabama
The Rendezvous w/Simon Marcel
Chris Davis
iHeartRadio Countdown
Full Schedule
Features
Photos
Music Playlist
Concerts
98.1 KDD Events
Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
iAlert School Closings
Connect
Careers
Contests
Shawn Mendes August 2nd
JULIANNE & DEREK HOUGH MOVE – BEYOND – LIVE TOUR
Billy Joel at Progressive Field
Train - July 24th Blossom
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Become a Change Bandit for Akron Children's Hospital
These Engaged Celebs Can’t Wait To Say 'I Do'
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
iAlert School Closings
previous
next
On-Air Now
10pm - 12am
UPDATE: Kanye West Reschedules Yeezy Fashion Week Show After Fashion Industry...
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Prop Bet ... Smart Money's On 'Cleavage'
THE FULL DUET: Ariana Grande and John Legend from 'Beauty and the Beast'
Diddy Undergoes Third Knee Surgery In A Year, Was Told He'd 'Never Run Again'
Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
twenty one pilots: Heavydirtysoul [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...
Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels -- And Rihanna Approves...
UPDATE: Kanye West Reschedules Yeezy Fashion Week Show After Fashion Industry...
x
See Full Playlist
98.1 KDD
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 98.1 KDD to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.