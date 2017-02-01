Toggle navigation
98.1 KDD - Akron's Best Music
98.1 KDD - Akron's Best Music
Keith, Tony & Meg
On-Air
Keith Tony & Meg
Tessa Hall
Matt Ryan
Alabama
The Rendezvous w/Simon Marcel
Chris Davis
iHeartRadio Countdown
Full Schedule
Features
Photos
Music Playlist
Concerts
98.1 KDD Events
Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
iAlert School Closings
Connect
Careers
Contests
Shawn Mendes August 2nd
JULIANNE & DEREK HOUGH MOVE – BEYOND – LIVE TOUR
Billy Joel at Progressive Field
Train - July 24th Blossom
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Become a Change Bandit for Akron Children's Hospital
These Engaged Celebs Can’t Wait To Say 'I Do'
15 Bands With Siblings
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
iAlert School Closings
previous
next
On-Air Now
2pm - 7pm
Rihanna Reacts To Beyonce's Pregnancy With Twins & She's All Of Us
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins (PHOTO)
The GNC Super Bowl commercial that the NFL REJECTED
WATCH: In Bed With Simon Episode 5 - Ex Etiquette
Watch Ariana Grande Rock Out in 'Everyday' Lyric Video
Watch Camila Cabello Explain Why She Left Fifth Harmony In New Interview
Bye Meek! Nicki Minaj & Drake Are Best Friends Again And You're Mad (PHOTOS)
You'll LOVE how this kid sold 15,000 boxes of cookies
LIVE: Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello - Bad Things
WATCH: Taylor Swift's Grammy Speech Turned Into a Short Film
Kim Kardashian Testifies In Paris Robbery Case
You Won't Believe How The Chainsmokers Responded To Those Nickelback Comparisons
x
See Full Playlist
98.1 KDD
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 98.1 KDD to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.